Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,306. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Insmed by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 324,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $27,515,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

