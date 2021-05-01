Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Upgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold”

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $140.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $128.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $68.12 and a one year high of $132.73.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $68,602,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

