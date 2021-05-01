Morgan Stanley Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $726.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $568.00 to $726.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $620.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $604.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.03. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,134,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

