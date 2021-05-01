Barclays Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $700.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $620.45 on Wednesday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $604.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.03. The company has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

