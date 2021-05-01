Barclays Boosts JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $22.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.93.

JBLU stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

