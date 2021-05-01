Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of LNTH opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Lantheus has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $94.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $31,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 2,777.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 855,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,541,000 after buying an additional 826,082 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 513.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,074,000 after buying an additional 797,633 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 646,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,407,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

