Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Snap by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,224,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,469,463 shares of company stock worth $88,079,591 in the last 90 days.

Shares of SNAP opened at $61.82 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Huber Research raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.