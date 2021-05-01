Bfsg LLC Purchases 1,420 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 275.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,936 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,220. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $508.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.00 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

