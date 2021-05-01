Bfsg LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

NYSE DE opened at $370.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.38 and a 200-day moving average of $303.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The company has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

