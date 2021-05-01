Bfsg LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,067,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $1,261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in BCE by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.7072 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.39.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

