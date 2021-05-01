Chesapeake Wealth Management Invests $229,000 in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $572,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,992,686.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,012 shares of company stock worth $4,516,581 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

