North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $3,915,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $9,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $153.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.