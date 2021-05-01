Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 6,300 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Raymond James by 20.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $130.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.11. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $132.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.36.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

