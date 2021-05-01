Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $68.22 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.