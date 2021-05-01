Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 676 Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 329,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,761 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 78.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.31. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.