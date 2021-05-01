Bank of America Begins Coverage on Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

CRON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lowered shares of Cronos Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.93.

Cronos Group stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,632,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386 in the last ninety days. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

