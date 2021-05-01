Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

DENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti lowered Denny’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens upgraded Denny’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denny’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.38, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 1,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

