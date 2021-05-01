Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSTR. Raymond James upped their target price on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $423.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.13. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 258,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $119,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after buying an additional 74,813 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 376,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,661 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

