Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $895,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 142.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,946 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MJ. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,207,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,732 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 590.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 264,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 225,934 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,009,000.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $34.58.

