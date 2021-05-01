Rosenblatt Securities Boosts MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $265.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MKSI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.18.

MKSI stock opened at $179.11 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.88.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In other news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,474,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

