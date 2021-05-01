Robert W. Baird Raises Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $145.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $137.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.26. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84.
In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
