Robert W. Baird Raises Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $145.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $137.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.26. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

