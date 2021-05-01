Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $61.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $714,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after acquiring an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,081,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

