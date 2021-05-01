The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues Earnings Results

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.450-7.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.45-7.65 EPS.

NYSE CLX opened at $182.50 on Friday. The Clorox has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.41.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

