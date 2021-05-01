Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.90 million.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $133.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.60 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civeo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 12,321 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $187,648.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $92,651.58. Insiders have sold 275,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,879 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

