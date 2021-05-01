Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,928 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after acquiring an additional 847,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,388,000 after buying an additional 349,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,441,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,834,000 after buying an additional 354,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,276,000 after buying an additional 284,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.39.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLL. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.