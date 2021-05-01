Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POR. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 62,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 203,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 64,954 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 51.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

POR stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

