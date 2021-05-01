Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on May 27th

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Cabot Oil & Gas has increased its dividend payment by 135.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

COG stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

