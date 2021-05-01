Raymond James Upgrades PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PACW. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.57.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PACW opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,079,000 after buying an additional 872,271 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after buying an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.