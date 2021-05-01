Robert P. Browne Sells 13,500 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Robert P. Browne sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,543,995.00.

Robert P. Browne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $113.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $114.57.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,656 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

