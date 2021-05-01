PT Astra International Tbk (PTAIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.37 on June 9th

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3731 per share on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.

PT Astra International Tbk stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. PT Astra International Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

Get PT Astra International Tbk alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PT Astra International Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.