GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (LON:GABI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.58

GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (LON:GABI) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 42.89, a current ratio of 42.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. GCP Asset Backed Income has a 52-week low of GBX 76.26 ($1.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 103.62 ($1.35). The company has a market cap of £439.83 million and a P/E ratio of 14.71.

In related news, insider Marykay Fuller acquired 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £4,147.11 ($5,418.23).

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

