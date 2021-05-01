Edgeware Price Tops $0.0294 on Major Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Edgeware has a market cap of $161.07 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.88 or 0.00813246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00095560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00044409 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

