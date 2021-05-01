Friendz Market Cap Hits $1.68 Million (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Friendz has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $86,507.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.88 or 0.00813246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00095560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00044409 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 534,474,590 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

