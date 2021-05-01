Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Down 59.2% in April

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the March 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TOELY stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day moving average is $93.70. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.07. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $115.94.
Tokyo Electron Company Profile
