Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Down 59.2% in April

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the March 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TOELY stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day moving average is $93.70. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.07. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $115.94.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

