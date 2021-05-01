Thc Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Down 52.6% in April

Thc Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the March 31st total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Thc Biomed Intl stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Thc Biomed Intl has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Thc Biomed Intl in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.22 price objective on the stock.

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

