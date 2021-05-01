Analysts Set Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) PT at GBX 267.40

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of SPT opened at GBX 254.40 ($3.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 223 ($2.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 244.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 257.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.18 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £10,327.50 ($13,492.94). Insiders have purchased a total of 14,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,023 over the last three months.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

