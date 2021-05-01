Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SZKMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

SZKMY stock opened at $152.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.41. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $115.47 and a fifty-two week high of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.17 and a 200-day moving average of $187.96.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.03. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

