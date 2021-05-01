Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SZKMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.
SZKMY stock opened at $152.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.41. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $115.47 and a fifty-two week high of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.17 and a 200-day moving average of $187.96.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
