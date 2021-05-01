Analysts Set loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Target Price at $23.75

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDI. Citigroup initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LDI opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

