Analysts Set loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Target Price at $23.75

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDI. Citigroup initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
LDI opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Recommended Story: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.