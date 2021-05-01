Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 15,100 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 378.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6,865.2% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,335,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $13.01 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

