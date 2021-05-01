Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,008,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after acquiring an additional 234,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after acquiring an additional 174,325 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after buying an additional 169,475 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR opened at $158.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

