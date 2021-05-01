Simplex Trading LLC Sells 23,833 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,833 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DXD opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

