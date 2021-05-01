Simplex Trading LLC Decreases Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 87.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,339 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Liberty Global by 26.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 282,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 58,658 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 285,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $4,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.04.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $26.90 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

