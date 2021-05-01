Simplex Trading LLC Has $155,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after buying an additional 100,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 124,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter.

ESPO opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.