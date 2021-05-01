Simplex Trading LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $52.00 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09.

