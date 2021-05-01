Bank of Stockton Makes New $234,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of Stockton bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.48. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $93.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

