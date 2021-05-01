Simplex Trading LLC Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $91.41 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $92.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.71.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

