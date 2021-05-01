Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Barclays

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price raised by Barclays from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $161.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.37. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $104.38 and a 1 year high of $163.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,696,498 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,746,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

