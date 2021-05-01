SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded at TheStreet

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

SP opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $796.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after buying an additional 55,004 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 506,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 245,554 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 297,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

