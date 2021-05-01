Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NLY has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

NYSE:NLY opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

