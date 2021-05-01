Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in ePlus by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $107.64.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,913. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

